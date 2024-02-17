Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 8,648 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,632 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,662 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $387,059,000 after purchasing an additional 214,365 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $179,633,000 after purchasing an additional 266,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.30. 1,369,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $269.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.90 and a 200 day moving average of $222.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

