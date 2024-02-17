Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,814. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

