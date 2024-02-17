Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 97.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,196,000 after acquiring an additional 605,365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,104,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

