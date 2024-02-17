Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $7.86 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 572.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,622 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,266,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,823,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

