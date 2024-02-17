Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $6.81 Million in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 1.33% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 247.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of KIE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,179. The firm has a market cap of $589.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

