Mirabella Financial Services LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.24% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,556. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29.

About ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

