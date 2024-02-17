Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,056,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,656,000 after purchasing an additional 96,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 252,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $1,212,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $3,455,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,117. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

