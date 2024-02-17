Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $4.89 Million Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

HLT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,786. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $198.15.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

