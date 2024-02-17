Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $6.08 Million Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.06. 703,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $527.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

