Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $9.75 Million Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,000. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $106.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,167,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

