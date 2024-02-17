Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,000. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 190.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 254,105 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $112.71. 3,293,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,000 shares of company stock worth $24,260,760. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

