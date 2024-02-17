Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 211,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.58. 3,395,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

View Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.