Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,438. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

