Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $2.27 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock worth $22,416,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.80. The stock had a trading volume of 299,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

