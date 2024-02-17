Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,241,109.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.