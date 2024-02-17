Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 918,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 59,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242,682 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 106,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.01 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

