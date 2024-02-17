Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Update

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,850,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $39,466.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,674.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $146,008.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,803.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,399 shares of company stock valued at $329,102. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after acquiring an additional 499,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 782,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,526,000 after acquiring an additional 320,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,119,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

