Mizuho Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $200.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $173.87 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.45. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

