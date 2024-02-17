Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $127.00 at Truist Financial

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.10.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $115.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.72. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $118.36. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.