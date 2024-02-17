Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.20 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $54.73 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.63 or 0.00233399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00517027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00135275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00148662 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,398,950 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

