Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBRGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter worth $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth $13,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a market cap of $806.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.38.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

