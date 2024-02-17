NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,378 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

