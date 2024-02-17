NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GRA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NanoXplore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.87 and a one year high of C$3.57. The firm has a market cap of C$350.62 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.31.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

