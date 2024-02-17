NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Receives “Speculative Buy” Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their speculative buy rating on shares of NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NanoXplore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

GRA opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. NanoXplore has a twelve month low of C$1.87 and a twelve month high of C$3.57. The stock has a market cap of C$350.62 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

