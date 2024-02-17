Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,834 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.40% of Nasdaq worth $111,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after purchasing an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,968. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

