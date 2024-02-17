Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.
Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.
