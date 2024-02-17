Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 788,100 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 860,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natura &Co by 61.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,186 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Natura &Co has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

