Needham & Company LLC Cuts G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $12.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.74. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,273 shares of company stock valued at $367,243. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 133,662 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.