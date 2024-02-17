Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.39. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

