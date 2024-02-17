Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.93.

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$822.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.29. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$42,860.91. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

