Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a tender rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neighbourly Pharmacy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.93.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Price Performance
Neighbourly Pharmacy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Neighbourly Pharmacy news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 2,711 shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$42,860.91. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Neighbourly Pharmacy
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neighbourly Pharmacy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neighbourly Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.