News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 9,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NWSA opened at $26.24 on Friday. News has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that News will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in News by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in News by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
