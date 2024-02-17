NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.