Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Update

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,900 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NOAH opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Noah has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.79 million for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noah by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after acquiring an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Noah by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

