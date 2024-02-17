Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,121,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NOMD opened at $17.95 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.