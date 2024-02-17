Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,401,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,265 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Progressive worth $195,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,056,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Progressive by 4.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 32.5% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. 2,113,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,382,095. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.14.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

