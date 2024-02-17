Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,868,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,399 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.52% of Xcel Energy worth $164,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.07. 2,476,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,391,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

