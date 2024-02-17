Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 174,054 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174,054 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.67% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $115,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $216.64. 1,151,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average of $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

