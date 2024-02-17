Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 42,592 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,936,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 3.73% of MasTec worth $213,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. 815,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,662. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.