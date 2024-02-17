Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 782,285 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782,285 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Edison International were worth $237,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.31. 2,538,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,705. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

