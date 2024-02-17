Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.69% of Tractor Supply worth $153,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,355 shares of company stock valued at $17,746,417 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

TSCO traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.49. 697,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,519. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.74.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

