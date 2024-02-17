Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,010,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 20,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 48.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,552,000 after buying an additional 757,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 17.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 189.3% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,005,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,083. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.