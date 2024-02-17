North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NOA stock opened at C$32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$878.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$21.14 and a 12 month high of C$34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

