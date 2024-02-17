NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. NorthWestern Energy Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.620 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

