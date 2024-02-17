Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.99. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

