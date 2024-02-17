NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Down 3%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.06. 10,184,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 33,376,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on NU. UBS Group raised their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NU
NU Stock Down 1.0 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.