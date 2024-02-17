Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.58. 1,908,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,382. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.06. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $190.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

