NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 122659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,722 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

