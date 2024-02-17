NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,740,887,000 after buying an additional 77,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $204.21 and a 52-week high of $746.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.90.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

