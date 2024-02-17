NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $850.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $580.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.21 and a fifty-two week high of $746.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $571.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.