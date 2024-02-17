NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $825.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $625.00 to $825.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $682.90.

NVDA stock opened at $726.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

