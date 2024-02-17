O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.22.

OI stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. O-I Glass has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

